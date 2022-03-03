Columbus, Ga.(WRBL)-The forecast will see occasional clouds passing through with above-average spring-like readings through the end of the week. These clouds only indicate a weak disturbance with no rain, just yet in the forecast.

Readings will continue to hover around the 80-84° through Sunday. We will then see a more organized front across the Southern Plains, which will stall across the region.

The air mass across the mid-section of the country remains the same through Monday of next week, with no organized storms to bring us rainfall, until Tuesday morning.

The forecast will cool back down with average readings near 69° for highs and low to mid-40s for lows. The longer-range model indicates a cold pattern shift a week from this Saturday, with much colder air. Welcome to spring weather.