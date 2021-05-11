Afternoon and evening storms likely with coverage increasing for Wednesday

Boundary remains situated across the two-state region keeping us muggy and mild through the remainder of this morning. By afternoon a few peaks of sun will help temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s before showers and storms move in by late afternoon. With the storms later today there is a low-end threat for damaging winds for areas south of Columbus.

More waves of showers and storms move in Wednesday with coverage widespread across the entire region. Frontal boundary slowly sags southward ushering in slightly cooler temperatures and dry air. A noticeable difference in humidity levels for Thursday with well below average temperatures in the mid 60s.

Finally clearing of this pattern Friday as high pressure builds in keeping us fair through this weekend as temperatures warm into the mid to low 80s.