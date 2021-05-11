 

Afternoon and evening storms likely with coverage increasing for Wednesday

Boundary remains situated across the two-state region keeping us muggy and mild through the remainder of this morning. By afternoon a few peaks of sun will help temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s before showers and storms move in by late afternoon. With the storms later today there is a low-end threat for damaging winds for areas south of Columbus.

More waves of showers and storms move in Wednesday with coverage widespread across the entire region. Frontal boundary slowly sags southward ushering in slightly cooler temperatures and dry air. A noticeable difference in humidity levels for Thursday with well below average temperatures in the mid 60s.

Finally clearing of this pattern Friday as high pressure builds in keeping us fair through this weekend as temperatures warm into the mid to low 80s.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 83° 63°

Wednesday

70° / 50°
Rain
Rain 88% 70° 50°

Thursday

66° / 49°
AM Showers
AM Showers 49% 66° 49°

Friday

75° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 75° 51°

Saturday

77° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 77° 55°

Sunday

81° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 81° 59°

Monday

84° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 84° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
70°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
71°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
73°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
76°

79°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
80°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
77°

73°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
73°

71°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
71°

70°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
70°

69°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
69°

68°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
68°

67°

12 AM
Rain
79%
67°

66°

1 AM
Rain
75%
66°

66°

2 AM
Rain
73%
66°

65°

3 AM
Rain
71%
65°

65°

4 AM
Rain
70%
65°

65°

5 AM
Rain
82%
65°

64°

6 AM
Rain
86%
64°

64°

7 AM
Rain
88%
64°

64°

8 AM
Rain
71%
64°

