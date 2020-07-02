Afternoon pop-up storms sticking around

Not much change in your First Alert Forecast as we’re stuck in this northwest flow pattern for at least a day or so before a front slides down across the southeast. This frontal boundary is very weak, but will be the initiate point for any showers and storms as we get into this weekend.

Highs will be near 90 degrees for this afternoon with more isolated showers and storms with similar conditions for Friday as we close out the week. For the holiday weekend, it will all depend of the location of the frontal boundary, but anticipate on showers and storms in the afternoon if you have outdoor plans.

Temperatures take a dip into the upper 80s for the latter part of the weekend and for next week as an area of low pressure develops along this boundary. This low will help create more showers and storms through Tuesday before high pressure nudges back in from the south.