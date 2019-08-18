Afternoon pop-up thunderstorms back

Humidity has made a return back to the valley as a weak boundary slowly pushes northward. The atmosphere will continue to saturate only helping our rainfall chances for the upcoming week.

On Monday, warm temperatures again with mid to low 90s and a sporadic pop-up thunderstorm can’t be out of the question as moisture continues to return.

Temperatures remain steady in the mid to low 90s through middle portions of the week with isolated rain chances and more cloud cover through the day. Late in the week, we return back to a southerly flow which keeps us humid through the weekend.