Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The weather will continue to bring afternoon showers and storms to the region. The “influencer” for all these storms have been related to a draped stalled cool front sending waves of energy across the region. When we have this set-up, of course, we get showers and storms.

The front will eventually dissipate enough and the residual moisture, adding to the high humidity, should dry us out slightly for a few afternoon showers and storms Wednesday through Friday.

The weekend we will see afternoon storms increase back from isolated to scattered from another front coming back to the region.