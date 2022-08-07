COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Continuing with a very tropical airmass across the southeast with a conveyor belt of moisture funneling into the region. This conveyor belt will continue to produce diurnally driven isolated showers and storms as temperatures remain near 90.

Start of the work week and the first day of school for many across the valley will be dodging isolated showers and storms by Monday afternoon. Rainfall coverage will remain near the stray/isolated variety for Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure weakens overhead and builds more out west.

With high pressure translating westward, our upper air pattern weakens a bit, but opens the gate for a cold front to move into the region by the end of the week. At the moment, all indications point towards the front stalling right around Columbus.

We should see some drier conditions towards the north, while the southern region will remain humid until we see the humidity levels return for everybody by the end of the weekend.