COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Warm and muggy conditions will continue in the forecast as we continue to see a summer-like pattern across the region with a few afternoon pop-up thunderstorms.

As we end the week we are watching a few impulses that will aid shower and storm activity and a weak stalled boundary will set up across the two-state area of Alabama and Georgia. We see a slight drop in temperatures to the low 80s during this, but temperatures ramp back up into the weekend.

Temperatures continue to hang around the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s starting to creep in through the end of the forecast. Mother’s Day Weekend looks dry for now, but warmer before more stray to isolated showers and storms move into the forecast for next week.