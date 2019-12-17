ALL CLEAR: Morning storms have come to an end, look for decreasing clouds and chilly temperatures.

Storms that produced gusty winds, heavy rain and tornadoes to our south continue to push out of the area and will completely exit shortly after lunchtime.

Clouds will slowly decrease; we could see a few peaks of sun this afternoon but the big story will be the gusty winds and temperatures that will fall behind the front. Temperatures will drop to the middle 50s by the late afternoon and evening.

Cold overnight and early Wednesday morning then we’ll see sunny skies and chilly temperatures for Wednesday afternoon, highs only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.

Look for temperatures to stay cool to round out the week, our next chance for showers will be this weekend.