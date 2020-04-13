All Clear: Storms have moved out, now get ready for some sun

The morning storms have moved to the east now get ready for plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures and lots of wind. Winds today could gust up to 25-30 mph causing a few downed trees limbs, winds will subside during the early afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine on Tuesday will highs in the low 80s.



Overall not too bad for the rest of the week, we do have a chance for a few showers on Wednesday then becoming partly to mostly sunny Thursday and Friday. Another round of isolated showers and storms will move back in for the weekend.