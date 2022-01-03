Short Term Forecast: An Arctic blast of air brings stable sunny conditions and cold conditions across the two-state area after record warmth that kicked off the new year.

The cold air entrenched is stubborn when it comes to being pushed out by Thursday’s storm system. In other words, it is in our favor, for no severe weather but just a smattering of light cold rain Thursday afternoon.

The air mass will warm only into the lower 60s Thursday ahead of a southern storm system from the Pacific. It’ll pull some cold air behind it for this Saturday but it’ll be temporary.

Saturday’s Red Nose Half Marathon looks to be quite favorable for the average runner because there will be freezing weather in the morning and sunshine along the entire course. High readings will climb into the upper 50s.

Extended: A stronger cold front will sweep in to the region late Sunday into Monday morning. This may bring a few showers and a rumble of thunder but not looking severe, right now.