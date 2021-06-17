Another beautiful day ahead but rain chances increase this weekend

Another beautiful day ahead with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures, expect a few clouds to develop later in the day but staying dry.

The tropics remain the focus of our forecast, we continue to monitor an area of unorganized thunderstorms in the Bay of Campeche. This area will likely develop into a tropical depression or storm over the next few days and will bring heavy rain to the Gulf coast.

Isolated showers will begin to develop on Friday afternoon into the evening and this will continue into early Saturday morning. As this system progresses, it will bring in more scattered showers by Saturday night into Sunday and eventually into Monday.

Heavy rain will be possible this weekend and this could lead to rainfall totals between 3-5 inches with locally heavier amounts.