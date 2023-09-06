Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- Beautiful Wednesday with sunshine and a few clouds mixing in, high temperatures will be just a few degrees above average.

An approaching cold front will bring rain and storms to northern and north central Alabama, a few of these storms may become strong with wind the primary threat. Storms should weaken and fade away overnight, a few left over clouds will reach our area early Thursday morning.

As the front moves through the area on Thursday, a few stray showers and storms will be possible, most will likely stay dry. Behind the front, drier and slightly cooler air moves into the region. Not out of the question that we could see a few outlying areas in the upper 50s by Friday morning, will monitor this closely as this will be our first real taste of “fall”.

Low 90s and dry conditions will continue through the weekend and early next week.

Tropics:

Tropical Depression Thirteen formed Tuesday morning and quickly developed into Tropical Storm Lee by the afternoon, today we will likely have Hurricane Lee as Lee continues to move WNW over warm water and into favorable atmospheric conditions. Lee will continue to strengthen quickly and become a major hurricane by the end of the weekend, passing just north of the Islands. Current track calls for Lee to make a sharp northeast turn into the Atlantic Ocean by early next week, still to early to tell however if this will have any impact on the U.S.