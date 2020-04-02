Another beautiful day with less wind and highs in the 70s

WOW! Wednesday was beautiful, a little cool and windy but overall a nice day. Another great day is in store for the Chattahoochee Valley.

A few high clouds will be passing through the area this morning then becoming sunny with less wind and highs in the 70s. Chilly again tonight as we drop into the low 50s with mostly clear skies, another nice day on Friday with highs nearing 80s.

The dry weather will continue into the weekend with mostly to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s, a few showers will be possible early next week, temperatures will stay mild.