Another chance for showers and thunderstorms

7 Day Forecast

More showers and storms this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A few light to spotty showers and sprinkles will be possible this morning, mainly in the southern and southeastern portions of the viewing area as a few showers move northeast from northern Florida. The best chance to see showers and thunderstorms will be in the afternoon and evening once again as several waves move across the area, heavy rain will be possible so use extra caution during your afternoon and evening commute.

More showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday and a few of these may be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain, these storms will quickly diminish by late Thursday evening.

The first weekend of summer will feel like it with temperatures in the middle 90s, isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out as well. We’ll keep the summer like showers and storms into early next week.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 92° 72°

Thursday

94° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 73°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 93° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Monday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

88°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
82°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
80°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
76°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
74°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
82°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
91°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
88°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
88°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
88°