Another chance for showers and thunderstorms

A few light to spotty showers and sprinkles will be possible this morning, mainly in the southern and southeastern portions of the viewing area as a few showers move northeast from northern Florida. The best chance to see showers and thunderstorms will be in the afternoon and evening once again as several waves move across the area, heavy rain will be possible so use extra caution during your afternoon and evening commute.

More showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday and a few of these may be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain, these storms will quickly diminish by late Thursday evening.

The first weekend of summer will feel like it with temperatures in the middle 90s, isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out as well. We’ll keep the summer like showers and storms into early next week.