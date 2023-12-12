COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tuesday is starting off cold once again with readings dipping below freezing and areas of patchy frost developing.

Throughout the day temperatures will slowly warm with readings topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s with calmer winds this afternoon. So feeling more pleasant, but likely still chilly in shady areas.

The remainder of the week stays dry and calm under high pressure as it encompasses a good chunk of the eastern United States. Temperatures will be close to 60 degrees with varying cloud cover through the week.

Heading to the weekend, we are tracking a gulf low that will likely bring some showers to the southeast depending upon the track it takes. There has been some disparity in forecast guidance. More northward along the gulf coast we will likely see a few more showers.