Another day, another chance for showers and storms.

Another chance for showers and storms across the News 3 viewing area today thanks to a stationary front just to our north. The longer the front sticks around, the longer we have a muggy and unstable pattern.

Expect high temperatures to remain below normal with highs in the low to middle 80s. Coverage will become slightly less on Wednesday as the actual front passes through, temperatures still below normal due to cloud cover but at least we’ll be a tad bit warmer with highs in the middle 80s.

The second half of the week looks better than the first with less showers and warmer temperatures. High temperatures warming up to the low 90s by Thursday with a few stray showers possible, pop-up showers and storms will continue to round of the week and start the weekend.