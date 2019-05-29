7 Day Forecast

Another day in the mid 90s, a little cooler by the end of the week

We reached 95 degrees on Tuesday, we'll do it all over again this afternoon with a high around 96 degrees.

A tad bit cooler on Thursday but a weak cold front will move into the area Friday bringing us a chance of a few showers, showers look to end by late Friday evening. Temperatures behind the front only cool to the low 90s but overnight temperatures will be back into the upper 60s.

We will remain in the low 90s for the remainder of the weekend into early next week, the next chance for precipitation looks to be late next week.

 

