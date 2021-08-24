Another day in the middle 90s; Heat index values jumping into the triple digits.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – High pressure to our north will continue to keep us dry and hot today with high temperatures jumping into the middle 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you have to be outside between 10am and 4pm. There is a chance for a pop-up shower and storm during the afternoon and evening, a brief cool down and a brief downpour possible.

High pressure will break down and this will allow an increased chance for isolated showers and storms starting Wednesday. This will last for the remainder of the week and into the weekend, temperatures will cool back down to more seasonable too.

Watching three areas in the tropics closely over the next 5-10 days with several locations primed for development. As of now, these areas do not look to impact our forecast but we are moving closer to the peak month of September so any development will need to be watched closely.