Another fall-like weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cooler and drier weather pattern is back as we head into another fall-like weekend with readings in the morning dipping into the 60s while afternoon highs warm into the upper 80s. You could say this is a typical pattern for early September as we await our first big cold front to kick off that seasonal change.

Staying dry for the weekend as high pressure builds in across the southeast and the east coast. We will see a few clouds build throughout the day and you’ll notice once again the humid conditions increasing as we approach the second half of the weekend and into Monday. We do see some moisture return to the region Tuesday with a few stray showers possible with higher chances coming later next week as the ridge breaks down and becomes once again more summer-like.

We continue to track the tropics as we are in peak season with potential development in the Bay of Campeche early next week. This open wave currently in the western Caribbean has a 70 percent chance of development over the next five days. Current guidance suggests this moisture will likely stay over the western gulf effecting the Texas coastline.