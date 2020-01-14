Another foggy morning, rain returns this afternoon.

Foggy, foggy, foggy, another morning that you’ll need to add an extra 10-15 minutes to your morning commute. Dense Fog Advisory until 10 am eastern for areas east of the Chattahoochee River.

Once the fog lifts, we’ll be mostly cloudy and warm, but rain will begin to move back in by lunchtime and will last through the evening commute. Some of this rain could be heavy and could cause flooding especially in areas that have already experienced flooding.

We’ll continue to stay active Wednesday and Thursday will off and on chances of showers, we’ll dry out on Friday, but a cold front will move into the area on Saturday. Behind Saturday’s cold front look for temperatures to cool to the 50s.