COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a foggy start today, temperatures rose close to near records this afternoon as a blocking high built in across the southeast helping us warm up across the viewing area.

Patchy dense fog will be likely again as you wake up for Friday morning, with another warm, above average day on tap as we close out the work week.

There will be some weakening in the high pressure for this weekend which will let a weak disturbance settle more southward across the viewing area. A few showers will be possible mainly throughout the day Sunday.

Our next, stronger cold front is set to arrive Wednesday into Thursday here. This frontal system will likely have a better chance of rainfall and could carry a severe weather threat with it as moves across the southeast.