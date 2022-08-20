COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Stalled out stationary boundary continues to slowly move northward helping to drive in more humidity and moisture for some afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Starting off Sunday with some areas of patchy fog, but expect partly sunny skies with more isolated showers and storms by the afternoon as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s.

We are tracking yet again another frontal boundary that will dive into the southeast bringing more scattered showers and storms as it stalls out, very similar to the previous front last week.

The week ahead will see isolated to scattered showers and storms as the front stalls out. It’ll remain quite humid and muggy with temperatures in the mid 80s.

A late week trough looks to push the stalled boundary out of the region as we could possible see tropical moisture move in for the upcoming weekend.