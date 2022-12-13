COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another gloomy day as clouds stick around and temperatures stay cool, a few sunny breaks will be possible later today but it won’t last for too long.

Weather aware Wednesday night- Thursday AM.

A strong cold front will begin to move into the area Wednesday. A few showers will be possible ahead of front but will not be severe.

A line of storms will advance from west to east from 10 PM EST through 5 AM EST Thursday, this line may produce strong winds and heavy rain. The tornado risk is low but not zero and will need to be watched, especially in our southern counties.

Behind the front, clouds will decrease and cooler temperatures will begin to settle in through the weekend.