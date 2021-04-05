 

Another gorgeous day ahead

7 Day Forecast

WOW! The weekend was stunning with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures, today will be the same only a little bit warmer.

The strong high pressure will remain over the area through today and over the next 24/48 hours so expect plenty of sunshine today with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Not as chilly tonight with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s under clear skies. Tuesday will be beautiful once again with plenty of sunshine and highs nearing 80 degrees. 

High pressure will begin to break down Wednesday night as a cold front approaches the Southeast. We’ll stay dry Wednesday night but our chances for showers and thunderstorms will go up by late Thursday morning into the afternoon and evening. This front will then stall and provide us chances with showers and storms Friday through Saturday. Temperatures will continue to stay warm and a little above average with most of the area seeing temperatures in the upper 70s through low 80s.

Monday

78° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 78° 47°

Tuesday

80° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 80° 52°

Wednesday

83° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 83° 60°

Thursday

74° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 74° 61°

Friday

77° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 77° 61°

Saturday

77° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 77° 61°

Sunday

78° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 78° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
44°

43°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
43°

43°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
43°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
48°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
56°

64°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

69°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

72°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

68°

9 PM
Clear
0%
68°

64°

10 PM
Clear
1%
64°

61°

11 PM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

12 AM
Clear
1%
59°

57°

1 AM
Clear
2%
57°

55°

2 AM
Clear
3%
55°

53°

3 AM
Clear
3%
53°

52°

4 AM
Clear
3%
52°

51°

5 AM
Clear
4%
51°

