Another great day ahead, rain chances creep back into the forecast

7 Day Forecast

Today will be another great day with plenty of sunshine to start and pleasant temperatures, a small increase in humidity can be felt but overall a great morning ahead. This afternoon expect a little bit more cloud cover to move in compared to Monday due to a stationary front along the Georgia coast, this may bring in a stray shower but that would be south of the area. Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s which is average for this time of the year, clouds will stick with us through the overnight as temperatures fall into the 70s.

Shower chances will increase starting Wednesday and lasting through the weekend, these rain chances are not significant but it is possible that a few of us may see an isolated shower/storm or two. Our temperatures will stay near average and we’ll definitely notice more humidity as well.

Tuesday

91° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 91° 70°

Wednesday

90° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 90° 73°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 89° 73°

Friday

88° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 88° 73°

Saturday

86° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 86° 73°

Sunday

88° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 72°

Monday

89° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

8 PM
Clear
0%
84°

81°

9 PM
Clear
0%
81°

78°

10 PM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

12 AM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

1 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

2 AM
Clear
0%
73°

73°

3 AM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
0%
72°

72°

5 AM
Clear
0%
72°

72°

6 AM
Clear
0%
72°

72°

7 AM
Clear
0%
72°

72°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

