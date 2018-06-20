Another hot day ahead, some relief coming with increasing rain chances
Another hot day shaping up around the Chattahoochee Valley on this Wednesday.
Heat Advisories have been issued for parts of coastal Georgia where they could see heat index values anywhere from 105°F to 107°F. While we are not under heat advisory criteria, we will still see heat index values topping 100°F later this afternoon and evening.
We are tracking some changes coming up in your First Alert Forecast. Tropical moisture will be advected back into our region ahead of a cold front which will help increase our rain chances. The cold front will not make it's way fully through the region; however, it will lift back northward and somewhat stall out.
With the increasing rain chances, we could see some strong to severe storms on Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the greatest threat for those strong to severe storms to be north of Columbus at the moment. That area is under a marginal risk, which is a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale.
The official start to summer is tomorrow morning at 6:07 a.m.
