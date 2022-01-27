Another mild and seasonable day but a blast of cold air is on the way

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-More sunshine and seasonable temperatures this afternoon as highs near 60 degrees for most. A few passing high clouds will be possible after midday but thicker clouds will move in this evening as a cold font nears the area. Not as cold for Friday morning thanks to cloud cover overnight, we’ll keep cloudy skies through the day with a slim chance for a stray shower/sprinkle in the afternoon. The big story with this front will be the wind and the cold temperatures.

Temperatures will quickly drop behind the front so by Friday evening we’ll be in the low 40s, overnight temperatures will drop into the 20s to possibly teens. When we factor in the wind it will feel like the teens to single digits, much colder than the actual temperature. The reason for this is that as the wind increase, it draws heat from the body, which lowers the temperature on the skin and eventually the body’s internal temperature. Despite the sun for Saturday, it will still remain cold with highs only in the 40s.