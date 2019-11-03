Another pleasant afternoon as we start the week

The pleasant conditions will last through Monday as high pressure continues to build overhead. Temperatures will once again be chilly in the morning with low 40s and a few areas in the upper 30s. By the afternoon back into the mid to upper 60s.

Early Tuesday, some gulf moisture seeps into the region helping to squeeze out a few light showers. These showers should be gone by the afternoon as a dry cold front slides into the southeast. This dry front will help cool temperatures in the overnight, but will not have a drastic effect.

Another cold front arrives late Thursday and overnight Friday. This front will bring our next best chance of rain. Colder air will accompany this front with noticeable cooler temperatures Saturday morning.