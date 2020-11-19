Another pleasant afternoon with a weak front arriving this weekend

We’re continuing the trend of cold mornings again today with 30s and 40s, but this afternoon we stay pretty pleasant and seasonable with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 60s.

With high pressure still influencing our overall weather pattern which will help increase cloud cover and increase humidity a tad as we get on the southern peripheral of that high and temperatures return back to the 70s by this weekend.

A weak frontal boundary moves through Sunday into Monday, but overall will not have any effect except the increase in clouds. We are tracking a stronger cold front to arrive Wednesday which will bring a good shot of showers and storms just in time for Thanksgiving.