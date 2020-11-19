 

Another pleasant afternoon with a weak front arriving this weekend

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re continuing the trend of cold mornings again today with 30s and 40s, but this afternoon we stay pretty pleasant and seasonable with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 60s.

With high pressure still influencing our overall weather pattern which will help increase cloud cover and increase humidity a tad as we get on the southern peripheral of that high and temperatures return back to the 70s by this weekend.

A weak frontal boundary moves through Sunday into Monday, but overall will not have any effect except the increase in clouds. We are tracking a stronger cold front to arrive Wednesday which will bring a good shot of showers and storms just in time for Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 46°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 67° 46°

Friday

74° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 74° 50°

Saturday

75° / 52°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 75° 52°

Sunday

74° / 53°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 74° 53°

Monday

71° / 46°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 71° 46°

Tuesday

70° / 54°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 70° 54°

Wednesday

72° / 54°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 72° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

61°

6 PM
Clear
0%
61°

58°

7 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

8 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

10 PM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

11 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

12 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

1 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

2 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

3 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

4 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

5 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

6 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

7 AM
Clear
10%
47°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories