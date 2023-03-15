COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A few areas of patchy frost are still possible as temperatures once again dip to near freezing for Thursday morning, but a slow warming trend continues ahead of our next storm system that we are tracking for Friday late afternoon and early evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a marginal threat across our southwestern counties. A tornado could be possible along with strong damaging wind gusts as the squall line pushes through.

Another cool down heading into the upcoming weekend with 30 and 40 degrees overnight readings with highs near 60 degrees by the afternoon.

Spring officially begins Monday at 5:24 PM while we see temperatures below average through the short term. We are tracking a gulf low pressure system that will skirt our area and bring the threat of some heavy showers to the region, primarily to our southern counties.