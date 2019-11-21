Another pleasant day, rain returns Saturday

After a chilly morning we’ll warm up quickly with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near average for most, tonight look for clouds to increase but staying dry.

More clouds on Friday ahead of our next system, I can’t rule out an isolated shower or sprinkle in the afternoon but for the most part we look to stay dry.

A cold front will move in by Saturday afternoon, this will give us a chance of rain which could be heavy at times. Most of the rain will wrap up Saturday evening but we’ll be left with the clouds overnight into early Sunday morning.

Lots of sun Sunday afternoon into Monday but another system looks to bring us a chance of shower by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.