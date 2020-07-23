Another repeat forecast today, Tropical Depression Eight forms in the Gulf of Mexico

More of the same today with warm and muggy conditions in the morning and then hot and humid in the afternoon. Expect highs to reach the middle to upper 90s again today with a stray shower or storm possible this afternoon but just like Wednesday our coverage will remain low.

This pattern will round out the week for us so we can expect the same on Friday and even Saturday too. A little more clouds and slight increase in rain chances will be possible by the end of the weekend and even early next week.

We’ll have to watch Tuesday and Wednesday closely for increased rain chances and a potential cool down to the low 90s, this would be a welcomed sight after dealing with the hot temperatures over the last week.

Tropics:

Tropical Depression Eight formed in the Gulf of Mexico overnight and is expected to head west towards Texas, strengthening is likely over the next day or so and would become Tropical Storm Hanna. Tropical Storm Watches are already in place along the Texas Coast this morning.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to strengthen a little more as it sits just east of the Windward Islands, Gonzalo is the earliest 7th named storm in history and is forecasted to become a hurricane later on today if strengthening continues. Forecast track takes it over the Windward Islands and into the Caribbean through the weekend and early next week, it appears to weaken to a tropical storm by Monday of next week.