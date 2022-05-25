COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Staying unsettled with the chance for scattered showers and storms.

An area of rain just to the west of I-65 will continue to track to the east/northeast through the morning reaching our area shortly after midday. A few stronger storms may contain heavy rain, damaging winds and small hail, the entire area sits under a marginal risk or level 1 out of 5. More showers and storms will be possible on Thursday, stronger storms again may contain heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.

A cold front will advance towards the area Friday morning, a few spotty showers will be possible around the morning commute but should exit as the front pushes through. Behind the front, drier and cooler air will settle in so expect the weekend to be great with sunshine and comfortable temperatures.