COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-We continue to sit under an unsettled pattern with several chances for rain and storms during the afternoon and evening. A few storms may contain gusty winds or small hail but most will stay under severe limits with beneficial rain.

A slight break in the action on Thursday with storms becoming more isolated but we will be back to scattered on Friday. High temperatures will range from the middle to upper 80s to perhaps a few low 90s.

Holiday weekend:

Not a wash out this weekend and for the 4th of July but you’ll have to dodge a few showers/storms during the afternoon and evening.