Another round of showers and storms for this afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms on Monday left a little bit of damage with downed trees but also beneficial rain fell across the area as well. This morning we’ll have to watch a few showers and thunderstorms in northern Alabama. If these hold together as they move to the southeast they could bring us some light right shortly before or just around noon or late morning in eastern Alabama. If these storms manage to break apart or fizzle out we’ll see our main storms in the afternoon and evening with heavy rain possible. 

Rain chances will pick up Thursday through the first half of the weekend with scattered showers and storms possible each and everyday. This will give us the chance to cool off but also receive beneficial rainfall as well. Look for highs in the low 90s which is just at or a little below average, some may also struggle to get out of the upper 80s.

Tuesday

93° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Wednesday

94° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thursday

91° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Friday

90° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Saturday

89° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
Sunday

90° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
Monday

91° / 72°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
