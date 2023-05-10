COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking another round of rain and storms as our summer pattern continues. Mixture of sun and clouds through most of the day then a chance for rain and storms between 5 PM and 9 PM, storms should fizzle out once the sun begins to set. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle/upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

A weak boundary will set up across Alabama and Georgia by the end of the week, this will keep more clouds, showers, and slightly cooler temperatures by Friday. This cool down will be brief as we warm right back up this weekend with highs in the 90s.