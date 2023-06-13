COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A cold front moved across the area on Monday afternoon kicking up a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. This front has stalled and will keep us unsettled and warm Tuesday morning into the afternoon. A complex of rain and storms will move out of Alabama later this morning, arriving to the News 3 viewing area by midday and the early afternoon, a few of these storms may become strong to severe as the area sits under a slight risk or level 2 out of 5. Primary threats will be strong winds and hail.

Storms will move out quickly, expect some clearing allowing temperatures to warm back up into the middle to a few upper 80s.

WEATHER AWARE WEDNESDAY:

Weather aware Wednesday for the chance for strong to severe storms. We’ll likely see several rounds of storms, one in the morning, another by the afternoon and the last round late Wednesday evening. The afternoon storms will depend on how quickly storms in the morning can move out and IF our atmosphere can recover.

Level 3 or enhanced risk for Columbus and areas south, slight risk or level 2 remains for others. Either way, storms on Wednesday have the potential to produce damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rain will also be a factor on Wednesday.

Speaking of rainfall from today through Friday, we could see anywhere from 3-5 inches of rain and locally higher amounts.