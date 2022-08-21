COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another day of isolated to scattered showers and storms across the region as we expect more to build in from the west and south as we head into the evening and nighttime hours.

We are tracking another frontal boundary that will dive into the southeast for the start of the week as an upper level low slowly rotates eastward that is currently over the Great Lakes. Plenty of moisture available across the area as we see scattered showers and storms as the front stalls out.

The week ahead will see mostly cloudy to overcast skies with numerous to scattered showers and storms as the front enters and stalls. While temperatures remain cool in the mid to low 80s, it will be quite humid across the southeast as the stalled boundary hangs around until a shortwave late in the week helps drive it out.

The stalled boundary exits the region, but we see a slight pattern as ‘Bermuda High’ builds in from the east. We will continue to be plagued by showers and storms as we have plenty of gulf moisture to work with.