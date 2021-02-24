Another spring-like afternoon

Another warm afternoon in the forecast for today with plenty of blue skies and spring-like temperatures as we remain in a stable and mild pattern. Thursday this pattern will slowly shift as high pressure retreats southward with a frontal boundary moving in and eventually stalling out Friday.

These rainfall chances are far from being a washout, but get the rain gear back out incase you find yourself under one of them. This weekend we remain unsettled with a few showers with higher rain chances moving in for next week as temperatures remain near 70.