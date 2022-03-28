The air temperature recovered quickly after this morning’s low readings that dipped down into the mid-40s. The warmer readings are all in our southern counties and everyone will be into the 80s Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s storm system.

There will be portions of the Southeast region, that will bring another severe weather outbreak. Wednesday across central Alabama and after midnight this same squall line will bring gusty wind and brief heavy rainfall to our region.

The set-up appears to be like what we saw the previous week. If there is a Weather Aware tag It will be a low risk for thunderstorms with damaging wind Thursday early morning(Overnight).