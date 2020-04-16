Another sunny day but storm chances increase late this weekend.

Chilly to start Thursday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s but today we’ll be warmer with a lot less wind compared to Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures reaching the low to middle 70s, winds today will be around 10-15 mph so not nearly as gusty as the last few days.

Sunny on Friday but clouds increase late Friday night and an isolated shower will be possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Our rain and storm chances will really ramp up Sunday into Monday when a disturbance will slide in from the west. Unfortunately it looks like some of these storms could be strong to severe too from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Heavy rain will also be an issue with 1-2″ of rain possible by 8 am Monday.

Drying out with more sun on Tuesday and Wednesday.