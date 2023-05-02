Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-Another day with plenty of sunshine and more wind. Expect sustained wind speeds out of the west 15-20 MPH but occasionally gusting up to 30 mph, this has prompted a wind advisory that will begin around midday through the evening.

The wind will continue to bring in cool dry air so expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 70s.

Staying sunny and windy through Thursday but good news, winds should begin to calm down by Thursday afternoon and evening.

Unsettled this weekend with several chances for isolated showers and a thunderstorm, high temperatures will be more seasonable as well with the low 80s in the forecast.