COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a few showers and thunderstorms entering east Alabama this evening bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds, but a greater chance of showers and storms comes Sunday with another push of energy.

The second half of the weekend we will see a better chance of rain, and likely a few strong to severe storms as a frontal boundary approaches from the north. Uncertainty with setup as it will likely be late in the evening and into the overnight hours into Monday.

This frontal boundary will move in and just stall across the region bringing in more showers and storms for Monday morning. At the moment, we seem to clear the front, but keeping a stray shower chance in the forecast as we will have to watch for energy to ride along the front again which could result in some thunderstorm complexes.

Extended forecast is largely dependent on the aforementioned frontal boundary. At this time, the front appears to wash or dissipate late in the week with high pressure retaking over. Will keep a stray shower or storm in the forecast through the end of the forecast period.