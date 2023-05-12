COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Early morning thunderstorms rolled through the area before dawn, but we will be much quieter through the remainder of the morning hours. But more afternoon thunderstorms will remain in the forecast as we are in that summer-like pattern

Slightly warmer this weekend with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. Columbus had its first 90 degree reading May 10 and we will likely see more over the next couple of days with the humidity sticking around.

We will still need to watch for any shortwaves that move through, that will only aid our thunderstorm chance, much like this morning.

Next week as we continue to roll through the month of May with the summer-like pattern in full effect with upper 80s/low 90s and afternoon stray shower or storm.