COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-We will continue to stay warm and dry today as we still have a little influence from a strong high pressure. This high will continue to slide east as a cold front begins to slide into the Southeast. This front will give us a chance for a few isolated showers Tuesday morning through the early afternoon but rainfall totals look to stay below .50 inch for most of the area.

Seasonable behind this cold front with temperatures back down into the upper 70s to low 80s for both Tuesday and Wednesday, sunshine returns by Wednesday and Thursday. After Tuesday, our next chance for a few showers will come by the end of the weekend with high temperatures back into the middle 80s.