Another warm day ahead, few isolated showers possible this afternoon Video

TODAY: Warm and sunny with a few high clouds, can't rule out a few pop up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. High: 88

TONIGHT: Any showers will end then becoming partly cloudy, mild. Low: 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy during a majority of the day then a line a of storms will push through after 6 PM, warm and humid. High: 87

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. High 87