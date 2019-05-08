7 Day Forecast

Another warm day ahead, few isolated showers possible this afternoon

Posted: May 08, 2019 08:34 AM EDT

Updated: May 08, 2019 08:35 AM EDT

TODAY: Warm and sunny with a few high clouds, can't rule out a few pop up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. High: 88

TONIGHT: Any showers will end then becoming partly cloudy, mild. Low: 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy during a majority of the day then a line a of storms will push through after 6 PM, warm and humid. High: 87

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. High 87

