COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As of this morning, we now have subtropical storm Nicole in the Atlantic. Nicole will move to the NNW over the next couple of days, making landfall in South Florida and potentially crossing into the Gulf very briefly by the end of the week.

Rainfall associated with Nicole will be very limited but any little bit will help, we’ll most likely notice more clouds and gusty winds.

Short-term:

Weak high pressure will keep us dry and stable over the next few days, high temperatures will jump up to the middle 80s today and will likely stay in the low 80s by Tuesday.

Slightly cooler by the middle of the week, an increase of clouds will move in by Wednesday and Thursday thanks to Nicole in the Atlantic.