 

Another warm day with highs in the middle 80s, cold front arrives on Friday.

7 Day Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. – (WRBL) Get ready for another warm day with highs above normal! We can expect temperatures to jump right back into the middle 80s this afternoon. Just like Tuesday, we’ll see a steady stream of clouds but we’ll stay dry. Thursday’s forecast will be similar to today, a mixture of sun and clouds, plus warm temperatures.

A cold front will arrive on Friday with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. This front looks to stall to our south, which could give us the chance for a few early morning showers on Saturday. 

As we look ahead to the end of the weekend and early next week, we can’t rule out a stray shower or two Sunday night and also Monday evening but these chances look to be low at the moment. 

