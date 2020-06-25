Another wave of showers and storms today

Staying unsettled today as another wave of showers and even a thunderstorm are possible today, this is all due to a stalled out front over the Tennessee Valley. This stationary front will keep us pretty active through the day before weakening on Friday. 

A few passing showers and light rain possible this morning then a little break around lunchtime. As the day progresses we’ll see temperatures rise and then a chance for more showers and this time a thunderstorm, not expecting any severe weather today. High temperatures will continue to be in the 80s like the last few days.

By Friday we’ll transition to a pattern that is typical for this time of the year, temperatures will warm up too. Expect a few pop-up showers and storms this weekend with high temperatures in the 90s and this will last through early next week. A better chance for rain and storms looks to arrive by the middle of next week.

