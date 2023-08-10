Staying unsettled with temperatures back in the upper 90s for the weekend

5 PM UPDATE:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a morning round of showers and storms, this afternoon stays slightly below average while remaining very humid into the evening and overnight.

Showers and storms will return Friday morning potentially making for another messy morning commute while the weather pattern remains unsettled heading into the weekend.

Weekend forecast is trending hotter as temperatures climb back into the upper 90s with triple digit heat index values. Prepare for Heat Advisories to be posted for areas again this weekend.

High pressure over the Gulf of Mexico builds back western across Texas and out east across the Atlantic. This will cause a slight dip in the upper air pattern helping to keep us in that pesky northwest flow. This air pattern will again cause disturbances to set off showers and storms through the weekend and into next week before we track a cold front that arrives.

At the moment, a cold front arrives Tuesday helping us to see some drier days for the end of next week, but all dependent on how quickly the cold front moves back northward.